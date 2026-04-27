Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097,566 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 389,857 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $253,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Uber Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

UBER opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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