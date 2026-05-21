Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,318,183 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 643,789 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.6% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $4,722,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized an additional $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders.

The company authorized an additional share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock.

Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA said its outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments.

NVIDIA said its outlook does assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments. Neutral Sentiment: Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term.

Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, articles noted rising competition from custom chips at companies like Amazon and Alphabet, plus ongoing uncertainty around China shipments, which could temper enthusiasm if growth slows.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $279.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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