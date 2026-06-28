Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419,154 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 499,885 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.54% of Salesforce worth $824,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $158.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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