Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,804 shares of the company's stock after selling 678,275 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.41% of Qiagen worth $39,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 74.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 123.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,350,000 after acquiring an additional 556,387 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 226.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts: Sign Up

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. Qiagen N.V. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $57.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qiagen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qiagen

Qiagen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qiagen this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from $60 to $45 but kept an "overweight" rating, implying continued analyst confidence in upside (~34% above the current price). Read More.

JPMorgan cut its price target from $60 to $45 but kept an "overweight" rating, implying continued analyst confidence in upside (~34% above the current price). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Qiagen’s Q1 results and earnings call show mixed sales dynamics but strong profitability metrics — revenue slightly above expectations and an EPS beat; these details are in the company presentation and call transcript. Read More. | Read More.

Qiagen’s Q1 results and earnings call show mixed sales dynamics but strong profitability metrics — revenue slightly above expectations and an EPS beat; these details are in the company presentation and call transcript. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and analyses summarize the quarter and product trends; useful for detail but not new catalysts by themselves. Read More.

Coverage pieces and analyses summarize the quarter and product trends; useful for detail but not new catalysts by themselves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Qiagen cut guidance (and commentary cited weaker-than-expected demand for its TB testing business), which triggered after‑hours selling pressure — the primary near‑term driver of the stock decline. Read More.

Qiagen cut guidance (and commentary cited weaker-than-expected demand for its TB testing business), which triggered after‑hours selling pressure — the primary near‑term driver of the stock decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target from $55 to $38 and moved to a "neutral" rating — another analyst downgrade that tempers near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Citigroup lowered its price target from $55 to $38 and moved to a "neutral" rating — another analyst downgrade that tempers near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market writeups note the stock hit multi‑year lows after the quarter, with geopolitical (MidEast) tensions also cited as a factor weighing on Q1 sales. Read More.

Market writeups note the stock hit multi‑year lows after the quarter, with geopolitical (MidEast) tensions also cited as a factor weighing on Q1 sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A plaintiff‑side law firm (Johnson Fistel) announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of investors, which can increase litigation risk and create additional headline volatility. Read More.

Qiagen Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qiagen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qiagen wasn't on the list.

While Qiagen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here