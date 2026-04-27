Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stake in AECOM $ACM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922,328 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 849,546 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 2.26% of AECOM worth $278,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 997 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. AECOM has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $135.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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