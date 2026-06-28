Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 700,793 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $415,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.7%

MU opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $817.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.65. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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