Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 10,235 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,578 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,235 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of JKHY opened at $146.87 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Further Reading

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