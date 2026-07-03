Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 11,607 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,353 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,875,412 shares of the company's stock worth $1,163,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,854,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200,208 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock worth $276,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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