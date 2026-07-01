Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 14,471 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,728 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.57% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $38,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21,538.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,533 shares of the company's stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,123,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $97.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.41.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $168,142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 240,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,573,099.50. The trade was a 86.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Goodman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,722,230. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,461,271 shares of company stock worth $368,858,355. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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