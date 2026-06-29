Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 157,077 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,006 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 157,077 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Chevron were worth $153,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in Chevron by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 346,435 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $69,762,000 after acquiring an additional 107,948 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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