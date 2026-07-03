Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 20,742 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.13% of Allegion worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.72 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.89.

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Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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