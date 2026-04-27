Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 241,911 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,793 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 241,911 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $255,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:HD opened at $335.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50-day moving average price is $347.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here