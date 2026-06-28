Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 32,472 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066,609 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 32,472 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.33% of Williams Companies worth $295,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 491 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $152,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 287,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924,589.65. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,835. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is 92.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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