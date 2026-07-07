Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 35,508 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,508 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $805,429,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $563,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $295,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $217,466,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. 73,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,298. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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