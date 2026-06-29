Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 93,919 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,328 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 93,919 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $124,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.0%

WFC opened at $83.87 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, pending board approval. That signals confidence in the bank’s capital strength and can support investor sentiment. Wells Fargo Completes 2026 Stress Test and Intends to Raise Dividend by 11% to $0.50

Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, pending board approval. That signals confidence in the bank’s capital strength and can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $94 from $90 and kept a Buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation

Truist Financial raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $94 from $90 and kept a Buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming quarterly results suggest modest double-digit profit growth, which could reinforce the bank’s earnings momentum if delivered. Wells Fargo’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming quarterly results suggest modest double-digit profit growth, which could reinforce the bank’s earnings momentum if delivered. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also flagged improved Anthropic coding performance, a small but constructive sign that its AI checks are seeing more autonomous execution from the startup. Wells Fargo Flags Anthropic Coding Improvement

Wells Fargo also flagged improved Anthropic coding performance, a small but constructive sign that its AI checks are seeing more autonomous execution from the startup. Neutral Sentiment: Broader bank news showed multiple large lenders passing the Fed stress test and planning dividend hikes and buybacks, which is supportive for the sector but not unique to Wells Fargo.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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