Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 99,392 Shares of Ferrovial SE $FER

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,392 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.07% of Ferrovial worth $33,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ferrovial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 880.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company's stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,778 shares of the company's stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 138,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FER. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Ferrovial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.42 to $70.93 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FER opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $74.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrovial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrovial wasn't on the list.

While Ferrovial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here