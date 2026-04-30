Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $49,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $14,941,608.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 829,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,950,966.96. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 14,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $974,956.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,912.01. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.5%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synchrony Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synchrony Financial wasn't on the list.

While Synchrony Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here