Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,248 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 139,766 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe's Companies worth $138,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,697,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,056,585,000 after buying an additional 2,122,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,580,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,343 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $359,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $517,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $222.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.56. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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