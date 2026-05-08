Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 229,807 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229,807 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,005 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 265,907 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,212 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 231,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company's stock.

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Alphatec News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphatec this week:

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $7.75 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,183.84% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.The firm had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alphatec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATEC

Insider Activity

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 260,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,204,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 815,704 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,159.20. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 88,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $1,109,549.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 559,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,987,642.91. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 629,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,589. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

Further Reading

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