Pier Capital LLC Decreases Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,679,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $302.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,180.98 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $177.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,800,043.90. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,092 shares of company stock worth $88,329,475. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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