Pier Capital LLC Grows Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 165.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,036 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Centrus Energy worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $285.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.82.

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Centrus Energy Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of LEU stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $464.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.36.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Centrus Energy's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

See Also

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