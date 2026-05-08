Pier Capital LLC Grows Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,245 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 122,671 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC's holdings in UiPath were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,895,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $640,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,434 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,021,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,367,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about UiPath

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

Positive Sentiment: UiPath expanded agentic AI to its Automation Suite with specific on‑prem and self‑hosted support for government and regulated industries — a direct revenue opportunity in large, security‑sensitive accounts. Read More.

UiPath expanded agentic AI to its Automation Suite with specific on‑prem and self‑hosted support for government and regulated industries — a direct revenue opportunity in large, security‑sensitive accounts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is framing UiPath as a hidden/attractive AI investment as it adds secure, enterprise on‑prem AI features and integrates with major automation ecosystems — this raises upside expectations for enterprise adoption. Read More.

Analyst and media coverage is framing UiPath as a hidden/attractive AI investment as it adds secure, enterprise on‑prem AI features and integrates with major automation ecosystems — this raises upside expectations for enterprise adoption. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and ecosystem momentum — coverage highlights UiPath alongside IBM and ServiceNow in an autonomous AI push, which can widen distribution and enterprise use cases. Read More.

Partnerships and ecosystem momentum — coverage highlights UiPath alongside IBM and ServiceNow in an autonomous AI push, which can widen distribution and enterprise use cases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a revenue and EPS beat and continued year‑over‑year revenue growth, supporting the company’s ability to monetize automation + AI. (Earnings referenced in company reports/market commentary.)

Recent quarterly results showed a revenue and EPS beat and continued year‑over‑year revenue growth, supporting the company’s ability to monetize automation + AI. (Earnings referenced in company reports/market commentary.) Neutral Sentiment: Federal IT modernization is adopting AI (e.g., OPM projects), which could be an addressable market tailwind for UiPath but timing and procurement cycles remain uncertain. Read More.

Federal IT modernization is adopting AI (e.g., OPM projects), which could be an addressable market tailwind for UiPath but timing and procurement cycles remain uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: How‑to and product stories (UiPath + OpenAI integrations, secure on‑prem offerings) increase developer and buyer awareness but don’t guarantee near‑term revenue — useful for long‑term adoption. Read More.

How‑to and product stories (UiPath + OpenAI integrations, secure on‑prem offerings) increase developer and buyer awareness but don’t guarantee near‑term revenue — useful for long‑term adoption. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price pressure and recent intraday weakness were noted in market wrap articles reporting a drop in PATH last session, highlighting ongoing volatility and investor concern about valuation and growth visibility. Read More.

Short‑term price pressure and recent intraday weakness were noted in market wrap articles reporting a drop in PATH last session, highlighting ongoing volatility and investor concern about valuation and growth visibility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary asks whether the current share price already discounts risks after a sizable YTD and 1‑year decline, which may limit near‑term upside until clearer revenue/consumption signals arrive. Read More.

Broader commentary asks whether the current share price already discounts risks after a sizable YTD and 1‑year decline, which may limit near‑term upside until clearer revenue/consumption signals arrive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines linking product launches to gig‑job cuts or cyber‑risk narratives could attract negative headlines or regulatory scrutiny; these stories can amplify short‑term sentiment swings. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded UiPath from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UiPath from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an "equal weight" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "hold" rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $464.81 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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