Pier Capital LLC Has $10.48 Million Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,842 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,837 shares during the period. Establishment Labs comprises about 1.7% of Pier Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Establishment Labs worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 7,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $546,290.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,032,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,770,881.92. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $14,935,438 over the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.12. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 202.78%. Establishment Labs's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Establishment Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and strong growth — EST A reported $59.9M in Q1 revenue, up ~44.7% year-over-year and above consensus, showing solid top-line momentum. Earnings Highlights

Q1 revenue beat and strong growth — EST A reported $59.9M in Q1 revenue, up ~44.7% year-over-year and above consensus, showing solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance raised/confirmed — Management set FY2026 revenue guidance of $266.5M–$268.5M, slightly above consensus, supporting growth expectations. Guidance Article

FY2026 revenue guidance raised/confirmed — Management set FY2026 revenue guidance of $266.5M–$268.5M, slightly above consensus, supporting growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Minimally invasive segment strength — Company raised its minimally invasive revenue forecast to above $35M, indicating product adoption that could drive higher-margin growth over time. Segment Note

Minimally invasive segment strength — Company raised its minimally invasive revenue forecast to above $35M, indicating product adoption that could drive higher-margin growth over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst uplift — BTIG raised its price target from $88 to $90 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in EST A’s growth outlook. BTIG Note

Analyst uplift — BTIG raised its price target from $88 to $90 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in EST A’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and highlights available — Investors can review management’s commentary for color on margin path, product rollout timing and geographic expansion. Call Transcript Earnings Highlights

Full earnings call transcript and highlights available — Investors can review management’s commentary for color on margin path, product rollout timing and geographic expansion. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and continued losses — GAAP EPS of ($0.45) missed consensus (~$0.35 miss) and the company remains unprofitable with negative margins and ROE, raising near-term profitability concerns. Zacks Report

EPS miss and continued losses — GAAP EPS of ($0.45) missed consensus (~$0.35 miss) and the company remains unprofitable with negative margins and ROE, raising near-term profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and execution risks temper enthusiasm — Despite revenue growth and guidance, investors may be prioritizing the EPS miss, negative net margin (~19%) and high leverage metrics, pressuring the stock. Press Release / Financials

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

View Our Latest Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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