Pier Capital LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems $AEHR

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,619 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 159,336 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Aehr Test Systems worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $68,897,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 485.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 200.0% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts: Sign Up

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $91.26 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $102.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -240.16 and a beta of 3.26.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $1,343,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,149.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 17,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,526,100. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 382,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,362,244 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aehr Test Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aehr Test Systems wasn't on the list.

While Aehr Test Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here