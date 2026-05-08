Pier Capital LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,535,000 after acquiring an additional 450,406 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.6% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,154,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,092,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 923,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,948,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts: Sign Up

Shake Shack News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $26,370.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,735.64. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.21 and a 12-month high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $366.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $372.43 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shake Shack, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shake Shack wasn't on the list.

While Shake Shack currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here