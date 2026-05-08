Pier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ATI Inc. $ATI

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,052 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,785,000 after purchasing an additional 929,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $136,923,000 after acquiring an additional 702,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ATI by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 609,874 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ATI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,394,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter.

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ATI Stock Down 1.6%

ATI opened at $162.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $171.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised ATI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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