Pier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 92,841 BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BILL as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,166,899 shares of the company's stock worth $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 1,237.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,045 shares of the company's stock worth $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 594,974 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 905,585 shares of the company's stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 594,939 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $42.00 price target on BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $399.71 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting BILL

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Further Reading

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