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Pier Capital LLC Sells 148,752 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Structure Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Pier Capital LLC sold 148,752 shares, cutting its position by 75.3% in Q4 to 48,757 shares worth $3.39 million (about 0.08% ownership).
  • Hedge funds and other institutional investors own a substantial 91.78% of Structure Therapeutics, with several firms adjusting their stakes in recent quarters.
  • Analysts have an average rating of Moderate Buy with a $109.25 average price target after mixed updates (e.g., Canaccord initiated a buy at $101, Guggenheim raised its target to $140); the company also missed Q4 EPS (-$0.49 vs. -$0.35) and shares trade near $39.15.
  • Interested in Structure Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,757 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,752 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Structure Therapeutics worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Structure Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of GPCR opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of -1.31.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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