Pinebridge Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 433,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,790,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,986,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,023,000 after buying an additional 13,581,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after buying an additional 8,108,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,346,000 after buying an additional 6,045,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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