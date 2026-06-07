Pinebridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 22,079 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,079 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $10,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $524.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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