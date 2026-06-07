Pinebridge Investments LLC Invests $19.51 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,810 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,505,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $530,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,648,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,275,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,619,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,735,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,627,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,683,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,259,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,323 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $117,508.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $896,104.98. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $700,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,808,798.70. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 138,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Loop Capital set a $113.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.28 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Further Reading

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