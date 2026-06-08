Pinebridge Investments LLC Invests $4.01 Million in onsemi $ON

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of onsemi by 636.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 3,240,375 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 312.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,401,000 after buying an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 53.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,331,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $164,273,000 after buying an additional 1,157,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

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onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $117.26 on Monday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: 247WallSt highlighted onsemi as a potential “big tech stock” for 2026, pointing to its sharp recovery and room for further upside. Prediction: ON Semiconductor Could Be 2026’s Big Tech Stock

247WallSt highlighted onsemi as a potential “big tech stock” for 2026, pointing to its sharp recovery and room for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said onsemi is gaining traction in renewable energy infrastructure, citing silicon-carbide technology, energy storage, microgrids, and new design wins tied to AI-driven power demand. How onsemi Is Winning in Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Zacks said onsemi is gaining traction in renewable energy infrastructure, citing silicon-carbide technology, energy storage, microgrids, and new design wins tied to AI-driven power demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on sector positioning continues to frame ON as a beneficiary of demand tied to electrification and power efficiency, which supports the bull case for earnings growth.

Recent commentary on sector positioning continues to frame ON as a beneficiary of demand tied to electrification and power efficiency, which supports the bull case for earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which generally signals ongoing investor outreach but did not include a new material announcement. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Presents at Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference Transcript

The company also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which generally signals ongoing investor outreach but did not include a new material announcement. Negative Sentiment: Quantum-computing stocks sold off sharply today after sector-specific pressure, reinforcing a risk-off tone across high-beta tech names that may be weighing on sentiment for semiconductor stocks like onsemi.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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