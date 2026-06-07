Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New $18.46 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,959 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $18,463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

UBER stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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