Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,415 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $15,422,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of F5 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $379.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $393.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $411.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $338.41 and its 200-day moving average is $291.60.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares in the company, valued at $49,592,618.71. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock worth $7,437,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here