Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TSLA opened at $376.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.63 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $385.94 and its 200-day moving average is $420.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.23, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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