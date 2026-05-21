Pinkerton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,523 Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,523 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 104.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ciena from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.83.

View Our Latest Report on Ciena

More Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights growing adoption of Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 technology, including a 1 Tb/s subsea transmission deployment in Southeast Asia, reinforcing the company’s position in AI-driven and high-capacity network upgrades. Article Title

New coverage highlights growing adoption of Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 technology, including a 1 Tb/s subsea transmission deployment in Southeast Asia, reinforcing the company’s position in AI-driven and high-capacity network upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports on the Matrix Cable System and Batam–Jakarta subsea corridor suggest Ciena’s coherent optical gear is being activated in real-world deployments, which can support revenue visibility and investor enthusiasm around its subsea growth pipeline.

Additional reports on the Matrix Cable System and Batam–Jakarta subsea corridor suggest Ciena’s coherent optical gear is being activated in real-world deployments, which can support revenue visibility and investor enthusiasm around its subsea growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also included Ciena on a list of top liquid stocks, citing strong liquidity, growth attributes, and operational efficiency—factors that can help sustain institutional interest. Article Title

Zacks also included Ciena on a list of top liquid stocks, citing strong liquidity, growth attributes, and operational efficiency—factors that can help sustain institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: A feature on Ciena’s CEO marking 25 years at the company focuses on execution challenges and long-term leadership, which is informative but not a clear near-term catalyst. Article Title

A feature on Ciena’s CEO marking 25 years at the company focuses on execution challenges and long-term leadership, which is informative but not a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gary Smith and SVP Brodie Gage both sold shares, which can sometimes pressure sentiment even though the trades were disclosed as part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68 shares in the company, valued at $27,866.40. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,105. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $18,878,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $553.58 on Thursday. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $598.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

See Also

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