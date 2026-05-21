Pinkerton Wealth LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,310 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume.

Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool.

Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips.

Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips. Neutral Sentiment: Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term.

New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the chip rally may be getting crowded and vulnerable to pullbacks if AI enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of high-flying semiconductor names.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 7.4%

INTC opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $597.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.87 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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