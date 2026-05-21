Pinkerton Wealth LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,292 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,129,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,013 shares of the company's stock worth $54,185,000 after buying an additional 168,832 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 843,738 shares of the company's stock worth $41,411,000 after buying an additional 231,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782,041 shares of the company's stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 434,615 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 1.7%

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.60.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $116,397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,980,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,448,964.10. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,095,000 shares of company stock worth $275,597,100. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

Key AST SpaceMobile News

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About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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