Pinkerton Wealth LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,666 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,553.27 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $643.36 and a twelve month high of $1,675.42. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,335.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,132.35.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,992 shares of company stock valued at $139,220,810. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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