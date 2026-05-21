Pinkerton Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,213 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $180.60 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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