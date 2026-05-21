Pinkerton Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 19,748 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,909,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after buying an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 7.1%

Teradyne stock opened at $344.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported that UltraFLEXplus shipments have more than doubled over the past nine months, signaling accelerating demand for chip-testing equipment tied to AI infrastructure. Teradyne Rides on Strong UltraFLEXplus Demand: More Upside Ahead?

Teradyne reported that UltraFLEXplus shipments have more than doubled over the past nine months, signaling accelerating demand for chip-testing equipment tied to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to continued optimism around Teradyne’s post-earnings rebound, with the company’s AI, memory, and advanced test opportunities supporting the case for further upside. Teradyne jumps 6.1% as investors extend post-earnings rebound amid AI test optimism

Investors are also reacting to continued optimism around Teradyne’s post-earnings rebound, with the company’s AI, memory, and advanced test opportunities supporting the case for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has been constructive, with firms reiterating or raising bullish ratings and price targets, which can support sentiment and keep buyers interested in the stock. Teradyne Rides on Strong UltraFLEXplus Demand: More Upside Ahead?

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report).

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