Pinkerton Wealth LLC Takes $4.46 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,047 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $292.09 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $302.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average is $213.69. The firm has a market cap of $365.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, focused on advanced chip-packaging technology that could increase chip density and reduce costs, reinforcing its role in the AI semiconductor buildout. Reuters article

Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, focused on advanced chip-packaging technology that could increase chip density and reduce costs, reinforcing its role in the AI semiconductor buildout. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to Overweight , and Bernstein also lifted price targets after raising wafer fab equipment spending forecasts, signaling improving Street sentiment on LRCX. Barchart article

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to , and Bernstein also lifted price targets after raising wafer fab equipment spending forecasts, signaling improving Street sentiment on LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Lam is benefiting from stronger AI chip demand, higher WFE spending, and record revenue/EPS trends, which supports expectations for continued growth in etch, deposition, and memory-related equipment. Zacks article

Analysts say Lam is benefiting from stronger AI chip demand, higher WFE spending, and record revenue/EPS trends, which supports expectations for continued growth in etch, deposition, and memory-related equipment. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Lam as one of the key “picks-and-shovels” names in the memory-chip and AI equipment trade, which is helping keep bullish momentum in the stock. 24/7 Wall St article

Additional commentary highlighted Lam as one of the key “picks-and-shovels” names in the memory-chip and AI equipment trade, which is helping keep bullish momentum in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One comparison note from Zacks argued Applied Materials may have a valuation edge over LRCX, but this appears to be a relative assessment rather than a direct negative on Lam’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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