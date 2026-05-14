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Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,862 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Advanced Energy Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
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Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,568 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.24% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 58,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,567,013 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.1%

AEIS opened at $339.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $397.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $343.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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