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Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Position Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Pinnacle Financial Partners logo with Financial Services background
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First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) by 197.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,745 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,227,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Key Headlines Impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners this week:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PNFP opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $97.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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