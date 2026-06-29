Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 480 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,603.29.

Read Our Latest Report on SNDK

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $2,090.71 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,546.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $885.72. The stock has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.88. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

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