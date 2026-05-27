Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 30,047 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 95,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,930,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Article Title

Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Article Title

Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Article Title

Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece suggested Broadcom could have further upside if AI infrastructure demand keeps accelerating, but this was largely a valuation and price-target discussion rather than new company-specific news. Article Title

Broadcom Stock Up 1.9%

AVGO opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.13 and a 52 week high of $442.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $376.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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