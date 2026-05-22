Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 458,988 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,987 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 458,988 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 1.9% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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