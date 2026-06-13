Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Grows Position in AXT Inc $AXTI

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AXT worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 3,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXT stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. AXT Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.47 and a beta of 1.80.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.The company had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on AXT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXT

Insider Transactions at AXT

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $14,007,701.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,149,533 shares in the company, valued at $243,606,574.89. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $780,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,803,708.31. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 224,131 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,026 over the last 90 days. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Further Reading

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