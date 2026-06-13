Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $884,000 in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 243,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Down 1.9%

ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,539.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,369.29. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,903.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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