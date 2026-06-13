Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

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GlobalFoundries Price Performance

GFS stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The stock's 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.77.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. GlobalFoundries's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In other GlobalFoundries news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $210,476.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $503,263.15. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 335 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $27,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,098. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,305 shares of company stock worth $1,432,810 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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